Assam CM Sarma involved in divisive politics: AIUDF

Guwahati: Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the issue of safety of Muslims in Assam on Thursday.

Accompanied by other AIUDF leaders, Badruddin Ajmal held a meeting with CM Sarma at the state secretariat on Thursday.

The AIUDF leader has alleged that the minority population is under threat in the BJP’s tenure in Assam and CM Sarma has been involved in large-scale divisive politics.

“The Chief Minister has been trying to divide the citizens of Assam on the basis of religion. It is not expected from him. We have urged him to refrain from issuing provocative statements which may lead to unrest in the state,” he said.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said that CM Sarma has been trying to divide Assam not only on the basis of religion but also on caste, community, region etc.

He stated, “The recent statements of CM Sarma on the floor of the Assembly were very disgraceful. He has been involved in provoking tensions between Hindus and Muslims, populations of upper and lower Assam.

“We do not expect such statements from a chief minister of a state. Our party earlier met the governor and apprised him about the situation. Our party leader Badruddin Ajmal also met Himanta Biswa Sarma and has appealed to him not to divide the state on the basis of religion etc.”

Earlier, Sarma said that Assam was ‘under threat’ from ‘Miya Muslims’ -- a pejorative used for Bengali speaking Muslims in the state -- and he would not let them take over Assam.

Moreover, he also asserted that the Congress party had been tendering support to Bengali-origin Muslims to take over the state; however, this would not happen.

Sarma alleged, “MLA Rafikul Islam and Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia mentioned that people from lower Assam will move towards upper Assam. I ask why should this happen? Actually, the Opposition party wants Assam to be captured by Miya Muslims. They can try to do it but I will not let this happen in Assam. The Miya Muslims can never take charge of the state.”

He also mentioned that the rights of indigenous people of Assam should be safeguarded and the state has been going through an economic and external aggression.