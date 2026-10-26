- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN meeting in Philippines
- SC refuses to entertain plea of Delhi riots accused to attend law classes in Ghaziabad
- AICC chief Kharge's remarks against PM Modi reflect Congress' declining political culture: Karnataka BJP
- PM Gati Shakti model paves way for people-centric infrastructure
- Google Messages tests AI scam detection to flag risky texts and links.
- Dhanush’s Fan Club Rebranding Fuels Tamil Nadu Political Buzz, TVK Dismisses Challenge
- Instagram Arrives on Apple TV With Reels, Videos and Live Shows
- No merger with NCP(SP) ahead: Ruling NCP reaffirms alliance autonomy
Assam Forest Minister defends eviction drive; cites Supreme Court orders
In Short
In a detailed post on X, Baruah said the allegations presented a misleading account of the eviction exercise, maintaining that the government’s action was aimed at reclaiming notified forest land and protecting the ecological balance rather than targeting any religious or social community.
Guwahati: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday defended the recent eviction drive at Lutumari Reserve Forest in Nagaon district, rejecting allegations raised by Bangladesh and asserting that the operation was conducted in accordance with the law and Supreme Court directives.
In a detailed post on X, Baruah said the allegations presented a misleading account of the eviction exercise, maintaining that the government’s action was aimed at reclaiming notified forest land and protecting the ecological balance rather than targeting any religious or social community.
According to the minister, the eviction proceedings were carried out on October 17 and 18, covering 314 hectares of notified forest land and displacing 563 families.
Citing judicial proceedings, Baruah referred to a Supreme Court order dated February 10, 2026, which, he said, prescribed procedures for eviction from notified forest areas in Assam.
He also stated that the Special Leave Petitions (Civil) filed by the petitioners were disposed of by the apex court on September 2, 2026.
The minister maintained that the administration followed the prescribed legal process and gave the affected families sufficient time to vacate their homes and remove their belongings before the operation began.
He further claimed that the exercise was conducted outside the rainy season and proceeded peacefully, without reported resistance or the use of force.
Emphasising the environmental rationale behind the operation, Baruah said the reclaimed land would be restored through plantations of indigenous tree species to revive wildlife habitats, particularly elephant habitats, and help mitigate human-elephant conflict.
He asserted that protecting reserve forests was both a statutory responsibility and an ecological necessity, adding that humanitarian concerns surrounding evictions could not supersede the rule of law.
The minister also said the government respected all communities and understood the difficulties faced by families during eviction proceedings.
However, he urged that the operation be assessed on the basis of legal records, court proceedings and its stated environmental objectives.
The response followed concerns expressed by Bangladesh over the eviction drive and the alleged demolition of homes in Assam, which he reportedly portrayed as targeting a religious community.
The Assam government has maintained that the operation was undertaken to reclaim notified forest land and was not motivated by religious considerations.
Is Actor Dhanush Eyeing a Political Debut? Will His Next Act Be Cinema, Welfare or Politics?
Cyclone Arnab To intensify To Very Severe Storm, Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha
Delhi CM Gupta launches trial run of Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari; service to begin before Chhath Puja
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot
Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; several injured