Assam Forest Minister defends eviction drive; cites Supreme Court orders

Guwahati: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday defended the recent eviction drive at Lutumari Reserve Forest in Nagaon district, rejecting allegations raised by Bangladesh and asserting that the operation was conducted in accordance with the law and Supreme Court directives.

In a detailed post on X, Baruah said the allegations presented a misleading account of the eviction exercise, maintaining that the government’s action was aimed at reclaiming notified forest land and protecting the ecological balance rather than targeting any religious or social community.

According to the minister, the eviction proceedings were carried out on October 17 and 18, covering 314 hectares of notified forest land and displacing 563 families.

Citing judicial proceedings, Baruah referred to a Supreme Court order dated February 10, 2026, which, he said, prescribed procedures for eviction from notified forest areas in Assam.

He also stated that the Special Leave Petitions (Civil) filed by the petitioners were disposed of by the apex court on September 2, 2026.

The minister maintained that the administration followed the prescribed legal process and gave the affected families sufficient time to vacate their homes and remove their belongings before the operation began.

He further claimed that the exercise was conducted outside the rainy season and proceeded peacefully, without reported resistance or the use of force.

Emphasising the environmental rationale behind the operation, Baruah said the reclaimed land would be restored through plantations of indigenous tree species to revive wildlife habitats, particularly elephant habitats, and help mitigate human-elephant conflict.

He asserted that protecting reserve forests was both a statutory responsibility and an ecological necessity, adding that humanitarian concerns surrounding evictions could not supersede the rule of law.

The minister also said the government respected all communities and understood the difficulties faced by families during eviction proceedings.

However, he urged that the operation be assessed on the basis of legal records, court proceedings and its stated environmental objectives.

The response followed concerns expressed by Bangladesh over the eviction drive and the alleged demolition of homes in Assam, which he reportedly portrayed as targeting a religious community.

The Assam government has maintained that the operation was undertaken to reclaim notified forest land and was not motivated by religious considerations.



