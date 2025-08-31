Assam: Thadou community leader who took part in Manipur peace meeting killed

A prominent leader of the Thadou community in Assam, who had recently taken part in a peace dialogue in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, was killed by suspected militants after being abducted from his home in Karbi Anglong district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Nehkam Jomhao (59), served as the chairman of the Thadou Literature Society, Assam. He was forcibly taken away from his residence at Chonghang Veng in the Manja area around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and murdered later, according to officials.

Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia confirmed the arrest of six persons in connection with the crime. “The accused confessed to killing him, though the body is yet to be recovered. Investigations are on to establish the motive behind the murder,” Saikia told IANS.

Jomhao was part of a historic peace meeting held in Imphal on August 6, where the Thadou Inpi Manipur, the apex civil society body of the Thadou tribe, engaged in dialogue with Meitei organisations. This was the first time since the outbreak of the Manipur conflict that representatives of the Thadou community had entered the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley for reconciliation efforts.

The killing has triggered outrage among Thadou organisations. The Thadou Students’ Association – General Headquarters described it as a “cold-blooded murder,” asserting that Jomhao was targeted for his courageous decision to stand for peace.

“Nehkam Jomhao became a victim because of his bold participation in the Imphal peace dialogue. His advocacy for reconciliation angered Kuki militants and other anti-peace forces who opposed dialogue and understanding. This cowardly act has silenced a visionary who worked for harmony and the dignity of all communities,” the student body said in a statement.

The organisation also paid tribute to Jomhao’s lifelong contributions towards the Thadou language, literature, and cultural identity, noting his role as both a cultural guardian and a peace-builder. “His death is not just the loss of an individual, but a collective tragedy for the Thadou people. We have lost a fatherly figure and a martyr whose sacrifice will remain a milestone in our struggle for justice, peace and identity,” the statement added.

The police continue to probe whether the killing was directly linked to his role in the peace process.

Meanwhile, community leaders have urged authorities to ensure justice and prevent further attempts to derail reconciliation in Manipur.