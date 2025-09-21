Assembly disrupted again over fertiliser crisis

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly proceedings were washed out on Saturday, the third day of the monsoon session, amid Opposition BJD’s protest over the fertiliser crisis during the ongoing kharif season in the State. The BJD MLAs created ruckus in the Assembly over alleged fertiliser scarcity across the State, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till Monday morning.

The party MLAs, holding placards and banners highlighting the fertiliser crisis and farmers’ distress in the State, trooped into the well of the House and demanded a full-fledged discussion on the issue. Earlier, the House made an obituary reference to former MLA George Tirkey, who died on Friday night.

The Opposition members continued to raise their voices against the BJP government and blamed it for the farmers’ distress. Unable to run the House, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm. When the House reassembled at 4 pm, the BJD members started demanding a detailed discussion on the fertiliser crisis in the State.

The proceedings lasted for about four minutes in the post-lunch session before the Speaker adjourned the House till 10.30 am on Monday. The BJD members demanded that the Speaker cancel all the business of the House, including Question Hour, and hold a detailed discussion on the alleged fertiliser scarcity in the State.

They claimed that the alleged fertiliser scarcity was due to black marketing and hoarding.

After adjournment of the House, the BJD MLAs, led by Deputy Leader Prasanna Acharya, rushed to Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening to seek the intervention of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on the issue. “Though we had earlier met the Governor on the fertiliser crisis in the State, the problem was not resolved. When we wanted to have a detailed day-long discussion on the issue in the Assembly, it was not allowed,” Acharya said.

He alleged that farmers are forced to buy fertiliser at a higher price due to black marketing. “We have intimated the Governor about the prevailing fertiliser crisis in the State,” he told mediapersons.

Outside the House, BJP MLA Irasish Acharya blamed the BJD and the Congress for the disruption in the proceedings. “When BJD MLAs were staging a protest in the well of the House, the Congress members were standing on their seats. The Opposition parties do not want a discussion on important issues in the House. The Speaker has already accepted a notice of the Congress for a discussion on the fertiliser issue, but the BJD has rejected it,” the BJP MLA claimed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recalled his relationship with former MLA George Tirkey. “I was elected to the Assembly in 2000 when George Tirkey also got elected as an MLA from Biramitrapur. I have seen him raise the issues of tribals and workers in the Assembly.

I express my condolences to his family,” Majhi said. Members of the House observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect to Tirkey.