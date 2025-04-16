Live
Assembly panel visits Odisha
New Delhi: A delegation from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, paid a courtesy visit to Odisha as part of a study tour aimed at exploring digital governance and sustainability initiatives.
During the visit, the delegation met with Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surma Padhi, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi. The team also included Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior assembly officials, and key personnel associated with the E-Vidhan project.
The delegation held discussions with Chief Minister Manjhi, who presented an overview of Odisha’s innovative digital attendance system. The system enables legislators to mark attendance and access daily proceedings through digital dashboards, contributing significantly to the state’s move towards a paperless assembly.
In a meeting with Odisha Assembly Speaker Surma Padhi, Speaker Gupta discussed the implementation of the E-Vidhan system in the Delhi Assembly. Padhi shared her experiences and offered full cooperation, providing insights from Odisha’s own recent transition to a fully digital legislative environment.