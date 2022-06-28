At G7, India pledges to protect free speech

Elmau: Leaders of the powerful G7 grouping and its five partner countries, including India, have said that they are committed to open public debate and the free flow of information online and offline while guarding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors.

In a joint statement titled '2022 Resilient Democracies Statement' issued here on Monday during the G7 Summit, the leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said they are prepared to defend these principles and are resolved to protect the freedom of expression.

The joint statement came amidst allegations that the Indian government was stifling the freedom of speech and the civil society actors.

The leaders said democracies enable open public debate, independent and pluralistic media and the free flow of information online and offline, fostering legitimacy, transparency, responsibility and accountability for citizens and elected representatives alike.

The leaders said they resolved to "protecting the freedom of expression and opinion online and offline and ensuring a free and independent media landscape through our work with relevant international initiatives."

For foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often chosen gifts that showcase India's rich cultural and artistic traditions, and it was no different this time as he picked a variety of products for the heads of governments at the G7 Summit. It was distinct artistic products identified with different regions of Uttar Pradesh and other states which featured heavily in his choices, with the US president receiving Gulabi Meenakari, a GI-tagged artform of Varanasi, cufflink set and brooch and the German chancellor getting metal marodi-carving matka, considered a masterpiece from Moradabad, official sources said on Tuesday.

.The Group of Seven on Tuesday was wrapping up a summit intended to send a strong signal of long-term commitment to Ukraine's future, ensuring that Russia pays a higher price for its invasion while also attempting to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change.

Before the summit's close, leaders joined in condemning what they called the "abominable" Russian attack on a shopping mall in the town of Kremechuk, calling it a "war crime" and vowing that President Vladimir Putin and others involved "will be held to account."

The leaders of the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Canada and Japan on Monday pledged to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes" after conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.