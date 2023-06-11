ATS In Gujarat Discovers An Islamic State-Related Terror Network

Four people were detained in Porbandar and Surat by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on suspicion of having ties to the international terrorist group Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Saturday. Three people from Kashmir were among those detained, along with a woman from Surat, and a fourth Kashmiri is reportedly still at large.



Hanan Hayat Shol, Mohammad Hajim Shah, and Ubed Nasir Mir are the three men from Srinagar who were detained at Porbandar. According to the police, Sumerabanu Hanif Malek is the woman who was detained in Surat. Zuber Ahmed Munshi has been named as the fifth individual who is still missing and is a part of the module.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained three men from Porbandar and a lady from Surat city after receiving a tip. They also confiscated "incriminating" items that demonstrated their affiliation with the outlawed terrorist group. He added that an FIR has been filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the four, and efforts are being made to find the individual who is still at large.

As per Mr Sahay, the three men intended to join ISKP by using a fishing boat to cross the international maritime boundary line from Porbandar to Afghanistan via Iran. They were instructed by their handler Abu Hamza to travel to Porbandar, join a fishing boat disguised as fishermen, and instruct the captain to arrive at the specified GPS coordinates mid-ocean. From there, they were to be taken to Iran on a dhow boat and given fake passports for Afghanistan before finally travelling through Herat to reach Khorasan.

The police stated that those detained confessed during their initial questioning that Abu Hamza, who is based in Pakistan, had radicalised and trained them. The ATS and DGP officers claimed that the alleged terrorists desired to fight in Afghanistan for the Islamic State.

Meanwhile, the DGP reported that the men detained in Porbandar had turned up many documents pertaining to their personal identities, as well as their cell phones, tablets, and firearms.