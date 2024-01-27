Live
- Arjun Dwivedi: Being on Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world
- NASA spacecraft spots Japan's Moon lander on lunar surface
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
Just In
Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
Trinamool Congress is divided over attack on ED personnel and in supporting the alleged mastermind Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan.
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is divided over attack on ED personnel and in supporting the alleged mastermind Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan.
State Municipal & Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim said that Shahjahan has committed a “crime”.
“I have seen in the media how the government officials attacked and got injured. It was a crime,” Firhad Hakim said.
Local Trinamool Congress from Sandeskhali assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district Sukumar Mahato said that the Shahjahan has been playing a key role in uniting people of Sandeshkhali that is why he is being harassed by BJP.
“People associated with Trinamool Congress are being hounded by central agencies and because Shahjahan tried to target the local people of Sandeshkhali that is why he is being harassed. But we will never be scared of such threats,” Mahato said.
On January 5, ED and CAPF personnel were attacked in Sandeskhali assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas in which few security