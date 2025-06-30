AX-4 crew fully immersed in their mission aboard ISS

New Delhi: The four-member Ax-4 crew were fully immersed in their mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Axiom Space said on Sunday.

On the fourth day updates, it said Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) Commander Peggy Whitson, Indian Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla ‘Shux’, Mission Specialist Sławosz ‘Suave’ Uznański-Wiśniewski, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu are now fully immersed in their mission aboard the ISS wrapping up their day on orbit with a schedule full of scientific research and international outreach."

The Ax-4 crew has transitioned smoothly from arrival protocols to hands-on research. With microgravity acclimation behind them, the crew is now diving into a diverse portfolio of experiments that could shape the future of medicine, agriculture, and space exploration, it said. Peggy led the charge on the 4th day with work on the Cancer in LEO-3 investigation. Building on previous Axiom Space missions, this study focuses on how cancer cells behave in microgravity. Specifically, it examines tumour organoids and how a new model of triple-negative breast cancer responds to drug treatments in space.

"The goal? To validate earlier findings and potentially unlock new therapeutic strategies that could benefit patients on Earth and astronauts on long-duration missions", Axiom Space said.

Shux spent time in the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG) working on the Myogenesis experiment. This study aims to uncover the biological pathways behind skeletal muscle degradation in space —a major challenge for astronauts.

By identifying these mechanisms, researchers hope to develop targeted therapies that could not only protect space travellers but also aid people suffering from muscle-degenerative diseases on Earth.

Tibor deployed the Rad Nano Dosimeter, a compact device designed to monitor radiation exposure aboard the space station. Understanding how radiation affects the human body in space is critical for planning future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The data collected could also enhance Earth-based radiation monitoring technologies, benefiting industries from healthcare to environmental science.

Tibor began setting up the Vitapric investigation. This plant biology experiment explores how plant growth primers affect the development of microgreens in space. The goal is to enhance the nutritional value of space-grown crops—boosting vitamins, proteins, and minerals--to support sustainable food production for future long-duration missions.

In addition, the crew initiated the Cerebral Hemodynamics study, completing the first session after installing the necessary software. Using ultrasound technology, this research explores how blood circulates in the brain under microgravity conditions. The findings could improve our understanding of cardiovascular adaptation in space and inform medical diagnostics and treatments for conditions like stroke and hypertension on Earth.

Peggy and Suave are also preparing to join Axiom Space Chief Scientist Dr Lucie Low for a special discussion on space radiation. They’ll talk about the radiation research being conducted during Ax-4 and how it could help protect astronauts on future deep space missions.