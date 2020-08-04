Ayodhya: Check out the Plan for Mega Ram Temple Ceremony 

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform groundbreaking rituals for a Ram Temple, he is likely to spend around three hours tomorrow in Ayodhya. For the mega event organized in Ayodhya PM Modi and four other persons will be on the stage.

Tomorrow morning the Prime Minister will leave Delhi by special flight, and after reaching Lucknow, he will fly by chopper to Ayodhya, about 125 km away. The helicopter will land at a helipad set up in a college in the Uttar Pradesh the banks of the river Saryu.

PM Modi will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple, where he is likely to pray for 10 minutes.

PM Narendra Modi will go on to the Ram Janmabhoomi and offer prayers to "Ram Lalla" before heading on to the stage where the groundbreaking ceremony will happen.

The PM will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolize the launch of Ram Temple construction. The three-day Vedic rituals started yesterday.

Around 175 guests will be allowed in the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony. Out of which 135 priests and spiritual leaders. On Doordarshan, the ceremony will be telecasted live.

The city is covered in security with 4,000 security personnel handling the site and 75 check posts blocking approach roads.