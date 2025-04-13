Live
- Bookshelf
- Chakrasnanam marks conclusion of Bhadradri brahmotsavams
- JC congratulates Shaik Zafreen
- Kisan Morcha leads ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’
- Green energy key to nature’s survival
- Awareness drive held on alcohol addiction
- Forensic medicine is a crucial bridge between police, medical & legal departments
- A gripping tale of struggles and aspirations in modern India
- 13 Employees suspended for laxity
- E-CUBE 2025: Vibrant showcase of talent at Ashoka Women’s Engg College
Ayushman scheme to benefit 11 lakh in Dhenkanal
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will benefit 11 lakh people in Dhenkanal district, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra here on Friday.
Dhenkanal: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will benefit 11 lakh people in Dhenkanal district, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra here on Friday.
Addressing a gathering, Patra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme and said every member of the family is entitled to get health service across the country. Many well-equipped hospitals have been enrolled to provide medical service. Thousands of people gathered at Pallishree Mela ground to witness the launching of the scheme from Baliyatra ground in Cuttack.
Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said the district administration has received 1.77 lakh health cards and the remaining cards will be received soon. A total of 11 lakh people are eligible to receive the cards. Twenty-nine private hospitals have been enrolled in Dhenkanal for the scheme. The minister symbolically gave away 16 health cards on the occasion.