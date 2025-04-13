Ayushman scheme to benefit 11 lakh in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will benefit 11 lakh people in Dhenkanal district, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, Patra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme and said every member of the family is entitled to get health service across the country. Many well-equipped hospitals have been enrolled to provide medical service. Thousands of people gathered at Pallishree Mela ground to witness the launching of the scheme from Baliyatra ground in Cuttack.

Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said the district administration has received 1.77 lakh health cards and the remaining cards will be received soon. A total of 11 lakh people are eligible to receive the cards. Twenty-nine private hospitals have been enrolled in Dhenkanal for the scheme. The minister symbolically gave away 16 health cards on the occasion.