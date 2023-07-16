Azam Khan granted security cover

A day after his Y-category security cover was withdrawn by the Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan has now been given “provisional security,” according to police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (of Rampur) Sansar Singh told PTI that Azam Khan had been given security cover at the district level.

Khan’s Y category security cover had been withdrawn on Thursday by the state government.

The officer said the decision was reappraised and it was decided to give Khan a security cover at the district level.

“It was felt at the district level that it is necessary to provide him security, so the Superintendent of Police deployed security and sent a report to the government,” he said. “This security is not a Y-category security cover. Under this arrangement, three gunners will be provided to him,” he added.

Reacting to the development, SP spokesperson Deepak Ranjan said that the withdrawal of Khan’s cover was “undemocratic” a senior politician as he is.

“The Y-category security cover of Azam Khan was withdrawn in an undemocratic manner. He has been a senior legislator and a Cabinet minister in UP,” Ranjan told PTI. He said the government was forced to accord him a provision security cover after strong objections to its withdrawal by his peers from the SP in Rampur.