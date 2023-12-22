Live
Just In
Bajrang Punia has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi asking him to return his Padmashree award
Following the recent Wrestling Federation of India elections,Sanjay Singh, a supporter of the contentious Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected president.
New Delhi: Following the recent Wrestling Federation of India elections,Sanjay Singh, a supporter of the contentious Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected president. In response to Sanjay Singh's election, veteran wrestler Bajrang Punia wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, asking for the return of his Padmashree award, to which the Sports Ministry answered, "This is his (Poonia's) personal decision."
The sports ministry asserted that the WFI elections were held in a fair and democratic way. The Sports Ministry further stated, "We will continue to try to persuade Bajrang Punia to reverse his decision to return the Padma Shri." Bajrang Punia stated that we were fighting the battle of sisters and daughters, but I couldn't get them respect, so I kept my medal here at the gate." Punia was on his way to Delhi with his award. However, they were stopped by the police. He told Delhi Police officials, I want to give the Padma Shri award to the person who delivers it to PM Modi.
Bajrang Punia's letter states that female wrestlers who were to become Beti Bachao Beti Padhao brand ambassadors now put in a situation where they had to step back from their game. We 'respectable' wrestlers could not do anything. Punia believes that after the insult of women wrestlers, I will not be able to live my life as respectable'. Such a life has been troubling me all my life. That's why I am returning this 'honor' to you.