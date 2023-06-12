Bajrang Punia Reached Kurukshetra's Pipli mandi In Haryana To Lend Support

On Monday, wrestler Bajrang Punia travelled to Kurukshetra's Pipli mandi in Haryana, where farmers are protesting for the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, and he offered his support. Punia questioned why the farmers shouldn't be compensated fairly for their labour and harvest.

Punia declared at the demonstration site that he had gone there to support the farmers because he himself is descended from a farming family. They are only requesting the MSP for their produce, and the government ought to accede to their request.

Punia recalled Ajay Mishra Teni, who had been left behind by the government. They are now required to demonstrate against Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh. But in order to speak up loudly, they must be together. The top wrestlers revealed on Twitter on Sunday why farmers want the MSP for their crops. All year long, the farmers who provide food for the entire nation put up a lot of effort in the fields. He raised question that they put a lot of effort into his harvest; shouldn't he get paid fairly for it? They are fighting alongside the farmer wrestlers, who also hail from these families.

Meanwhile, the Wrestling Federation of India president, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has been the target of protests from top grapplers Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat since the start of this year over charges of sexual harassment.