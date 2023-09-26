Live
Bajwa claims 32 AAP MLAs in touch with Congress in Punjab
In a sign of rift in INDIA bloc, Punjab’s Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa has made a claim that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with them.
In response, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed Bajwa, by saying, “I know Congress thwarted your ambition to become Chief Minister.” Bajwa claimed that the Congress has 18 seats in Punjab and with the support of the 32 AAP MLAs his party could overthrow the ruling government.
Chief Minister Mann responded to Bajwa’s claims with a post on X (formerly Twitter) by referring to Bajwa as a “BJP-affiliated leader”, Mann asked him to “talk to the high command”. “Partap Bajwa (BJP), you are talking about breaking the elected government of the people of Punjab.
I know Congress killed your desire to become Chief Minister. I am a representative of three crore people of Punjab and not a trident of a chair. If you dare, talk to the high command,” Mann reacted. In 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Assembly elections by winning 92 out of 117 seats.