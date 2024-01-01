  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Balloon with 'Pakistan International Airlines' marking recovered in J&K’s Poonch

Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines marking recovered in J&K’s Poonch
x
Highlights

The Army on Monday recovered a balloon with PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) marked on it in J&K’s Poonch district.

Jammu: The Army on Monday recovered a balloon with PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) marked on it in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said the balloon, which is now in possession of the Army, was recovered from the Mankote area in Mendhar tehsil of the district.

“The balloon is being assessed by the Army,” officials said.

More details were awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X