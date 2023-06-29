  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Baloch armed rebels attack Pakistan’s energy sector by targeting mining projects

Baloch armed rebels attack Pakistan’s energy sector by targeting mining projects
x
Highlights

Baloch armed rebels are systematically targeting Pakistan’s energy sector by attacking coal mined in Balochistan province, where resource nationalism is rife.

New Delhi: Baloch armed rebels are systematically targeting Pakistan’s energy sector by attacking coal mined in Balochistan province, where resource nationalism is rife.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X