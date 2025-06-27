 Bank Holidays in July 2025: Dates to Remember and How to Plan

We all use banks for money withdrawals, loans, or updating documents. But banks close on certain holidays, which can be frustrating if you're not prepared. To help you plan, here’s the list of bank holidays in July 2025.

Banks will be closed for 13 days in different parts of India. Some holidays are specific to certain states, while others apply nationwide.

July 2025 Bank Holidays

July 3 (Thursday): Agartala – Kharchi Puja

Agartala – Kharchi Puja July 5 (Saturday): Jammu & Srinagar – Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday

Jammu & Srinagar – Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday July 6 (Sunday): All India – Regular Sunday holiday

All India – Regular Sunday holiday July 12 (Saturday): All India – Second Saturday holiday

All India – Second Saturday holiday July 13 (Sunday): All India – Sunday holiday

All India – Sunday holiday July 14 (Monday): Shillong – Beh Denkhlam festival

Shillong – Beh Denkhlam festival July 16 (Wednesday): Dehradun – Harela Festival

Dehradun – Harela Festival July 17 (Thursday): Shillong – U Tirot Singh’s death anniversary

Shillong – U Tirot Singh’s death anniversary July 19 (Saturday): Agartala – Ker Puja

Agartala – Ker Puja July 20 (Sunday): All India – Sunday holiday

All India – Sunday holiday July 26 (Saturday): All India – Fourth Saturday holiday

All India – Fourth Saturday holiday July 27 (Sunday): All India – Sunday holiday

All India – Sunday holiday July 28 (Monday): Gangtok – Drukpa Tshe-ji festival

What You Should Know

Even if bank branches are closed, you can still use digital services like mobile apps, internet banking, ATMs, and UPI to send money, pay bills, or check your balance.

But for things like depositing cash, clearing cheques, or submitting physical forms, you’ll need to visit the bank on a working day.

So, try to complete your bank work before these holidays.