Bapu’s life is unique message for entire humanity: President Murmu
On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that this occasion inspires all to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love and purity.
"The life of Bapu – an ardent follower of truth and non-violence – is a unique message for the entire humanity. He inspired us to follow the path of peace and cooperation. Gandhiji took up the missions to eradicate untouchability, illiteracy, lack of sanitation and other social evils, and championed the cause of women empowerment relentlessly," said the President.
Appealing to the countrymen to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love and purity, President Murmu said, "The idea of the India of Gandhiji’s dreams strives to continuously advance the development of the country and society."
"Gandhiji epitomised eternal moral principles and preached for ethics-based conduct. His struggle was centred around strengthening the weakest and the most vulnerable," the President said.
She added that his ideas influenced many great personalities of the world, ‘who adopted Gandhiji’s ideals into their methods’.
Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday celebrated in India to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is celebrated annually on 2 October and is one of the three national holidays in the country.
In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared the day as the International Day of Non-Violence.
Called the ‘National Father’ by Subhas Chandra Bose, Gandhi espoused one of the most well-known philosophies of nonviolent resistance which gained independence for the nation from British colonial rule.