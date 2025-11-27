Bar indispensable in upholding sanctity of Constitution: CJI

The Bar occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of the Constitution, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Wednesday while also stressing its importance in providing legal aid to the vulnerable and the marginalised.

Addressing a gathering at a Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, the CJI said the judiciary has repeatedly acknowledged the invaluable role of the Bar in safeguarding its virtues.

“When we celebrate the pivotal moment when the people of India gifted unto themselves their most fundamental covenant, I stand before you and must emphasise that the Bar occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of our Constitution...

“I do not hesitate in saying that if the courts are regarded as the sentinel of the Constitution, then the members of the Bar are the torchbearers who illuminate our path.

They help us discharge our solemn duty with clarity and conviction,” Justice Kant said.

He said he often speaks about the invisible victims of the judicial system and it is his sincere belief that only the Bar can rescue them from such agony.

“Your perspectives matter profoundly, and the seriousness with which you engage in your craft directly influences the transformation of our constitutional future.

“In addition to assisting us in constitutional matters, it is equally vital that the Bar collectively takes purposeful strides towards exposing the letter and spirit of our fundamental document. This includes providing legal aid to those who are vulnerable or living at the margins of society, as well as aligning oneself with the vision embedded in the Directive Principles of State Policy,” he said.

According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, it is the beauty of the Constitution that the three wings, the judiciary, the executive and the legislature, are independent of each other and at the same time there is internal check and balance.

“If the executive does something which is in conflict with the Constitution, the judiciary has supremacy. But eventually no organ is supreme or sovereign and it is only the Constitution which is supreme and sovereign.

“We must also remind ourselves that whenever either the legislature for the executive deviated from the path of constitutional morality or constitutional ethos the Judiciary as an institution has stepped in and judiciary has played a very major role in ensuring that the Constitution functions as intended as designed and as understood by the framing fathers of the Constitution,” Mehta said.

SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh said the law can be meaningful and accessible to all only if three factors of the legal system are taken care of - law making, justice delivery and access to the system of justice delivery to every common person.