BBC documentary a propaganda piece against Modi: Centre

New Delhi: Amid controversy over a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India on Thursday dismissed it as a "propaganda piece", saying it is designed to push a particular "discredited narrative" and that the continuing colonial mindset is "blatantly visible" in the series. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also wondered about the purpose of the documentary and the "agenda" behind it and said "frankly we do not wish to dignify such efforts".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come out in defence of after a controversial BBC documentary claimed that the British government was aware about the Indian leader having an alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots

The two-part BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state. "Let me just make it very clear that we think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, the lack of objectivity, and frankly a continuing colonial mindset, are blatantly visible," he said.

Bagchi was replying to questions on the documentary. "If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again.

It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it and frankly we do not wish to dignify such efforts," he said. Asked about comments made by former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw on the riots, Bagchi said he seemed to be referring to some internal report of the UK government. "How do I have access to that?.