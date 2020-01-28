Bengal Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which was moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal is the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA. The state Assembly had on September 6 last year, passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking at the Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "This protest is not only of minorities but of all. I thank my Hindu brothers for leading this protest from the forefront.

In West Bengal, we will not allow CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and NRC. We will fight peacefully." Banerjee also said that a situation of intolerance is being created by the BJP across the country.

"Time has come to put aside narrow differences and fight together to save the country. Citizenship (Amendment) Act is anti-people, the law should be immediately repealed," she said.

Asserting that Hindu religion never teaches division, the TMC supremo said, "It is inhumane to provide citizenship based on religion. There is a need to fight against it."