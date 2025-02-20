Bengal BJP making all-out efforts to seek Governor's intervention on CM Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of BJP is making all-out efforts to seek Governor C. V. Ananda Bose's intervention on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark.

On Thursday, all the members of BJP's legislative team in the Assembly, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, will march from the Assembly premises to Raj Bhavan and submit a deputation to the Governor seeking the latter's intervention in the issue of 'Mrityu Kumbh' comment.

The BJP legislators will also submit a deputation seeking the Governor's intervention in revoking the suspension of the four party's legislators, including Adhikari for a month.

The first round of the ongoing Budget session of West Bengal is scheduled to end on Thursday and the session will continue its second round from March 10 to March 20.

On Wednesday BJP state president in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar wrote two separate letters to the Governor requesting the latter to expunge the Chief Minister's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark from the Assembly records and also intervene in revoking the suspension of four party legislators.

The Governor has not made any remarks on the Chief Minister's comments on Maha Kumbh which has attracted nationwide criticism.

On Wednesday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Manas Ranjan Bhunia came in defence of the Chief Minister, saying that her statements were picked up selectively.

"No one in the state government made any attempts to malign the Maha Kumbh. The Chief Minister too had not criticised the event. She has spoken about the loss of life because of the administrative mismanagement there. In addition, a central report has reported high-level faecal bacteria in the river water at Prayagraj," Bhunia claimed.