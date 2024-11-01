Bengal Governor launches self-defence course 'Abhaya Plus' for girls

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, on Friday, announced the launch of a new scheme 'Abhaya Plus' under which self-defence courses will be organised for the girls in the state.

On the occasion of the completion of two years as the state's Governor, the media cell of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in the morning issued a statement outlining Bose’s plans for the overall development of the state.

The statement mentions a nine-point agenda and one of them is 'Abhaya Plus'.

Although the statement has not elaborated on why this specific scheme for self-defence for girls will be introduced, Raj Bhavan insiders said that this scheme is the brain-child of the Governor himself in the backdrop of the rape and murder of a woman doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The body of the doctor was found in suspicious circumstances on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the hospital. Since laws forbid revealing the identity of the victim in sexual assault cases, the deceased doctor was given the name 'Abhaya' by the protesting doctors.

The statement issued by the Governor's office outlines the focus areas of the Governor in the coming days.

“Special stress is to be put on anti-human-trafficking, anti-drug abuse, empowerment of women, safety and security of children, participation of youth, cultural and educational initiatives whereby the educated youth can benefit from interaction with experts about their future, and so on. The focus of these initiatives will be on the welfare of the weaker sections of society, which is also a Constitutional obligation that is dear to the Hon’ble Governor’s heart,” the statement read.

At the same time, it has also been claimed that as part of the Governor’s fresh mass-connect programme, he will be visiting 250 places spread across all the districts of West Bengal.

He will also be visiting various College and school campuses addressing the students and interacting with them.

“Hon’ble Governor will visit the tribal areas of the state and visit anybody who calls him, especially those in any kind of distress, destitute and infirm, orphanages and old age Homes,” the statement read. At the same time, scholarships for meritorious and needy students will be provided and all those who have contributed to the enrichment of life in diverse fields are to be awarded.