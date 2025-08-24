Bengal govt’s 'Shramashree' portal for migrant workers to open next week

The West Bengal government’s rehabilitation and financial assistance scheme 'Shramashree' for Bengali migrant workers, facing harassment across the country and returning to the state, will be launched next week.

Sources in the state government on Sunday said that the Labour Department has informed that a separate mobile app and a web portal are being launched for the project. The work of creating the app and portal is almost in its final stage.

"It will be open to the general public next week. This will help migrant workers returning to Bengal apply to the scheme in an easier way," said a senior government official.

Following allegations of Bengali migrant workers being harassed and attacked across the country, especially in BJP-ruled states, the West Bengal government has taken this initiative to stand by the workers who want to return to Bengal.

On August 18, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a new rehabilitation scheme, ‘Shramashree’, for Bengali migrant workers who are facing harassment in BJP-ruled states.

The scheme is aimed at bringing back workers who wish to return and help them rebuild livelihoods in Bengal. Under ‘Shramashree’, each returning worker will receive one-time travel aid of Rs 5,000 and monthly rehabilitation aid of Rs 5,000 for up to 12 months until employment is arranged. In this regard, a helpline number (18001030009) has been launched for such workers.

On Saturday, top officials of the state administration held a long discussion on the details of the scheme at the state secretariat. The state government is of the view that 'Shramashree' is not just a financial assistance programme, but a comprehensive security system for workers returning to Bengal. Through this scheme, migrant workers will not only get allowances, but also employment, health and food security for the future- all under one umbrella.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been raising her voice against the harassment of Bengali-speaking people across the country and the targeting of the Bengali language.