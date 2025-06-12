Bengal porn racket case: Prime accused says she was framed, seeks fair probe

Kolkata: Shweta Khan alias Fultusi, the prime accused behind the West Bengal porn racket case, said on Thursday that she had been framed in the matter and her side of the story should also be heard.

The West Bengal Police arrested her on Wednesday night.

Khan will be presented at a trial court in the Howrah district later in the day. Earlier in the day, she was taken to the Domjur Rural Hospital in the same district, where she made these claims while speaking to the waiting media persons.

“I am being framed in the case. Let my side of the story be heard, also, and let the investigators check the facts. I have been arrested based on a complaint by the family members of a particular woman. That woman concerned is married and even has a kid,” Khan told media persons.

After being on the run for quite some time, Khan was arrested on Wednesday night from a hideout at Alipore in South Kolkata.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the policemen first arrested her son Aryan Khan and then her daughter Zoya Khan, a co-accused in the porn racket case. Based on the questioning of Aryan and Zoya, the state police arrested Shweta Khan, sources had said.

The main charges against Shweta, Aryan, and Zoya are holding a woman from the North 24 Parganas district captive for six months and brutally assaulting her with an iron rod after she refused to participate in pornographic video shoots allegedly orchestrated by the three accused.

Since Zoya is a minor, her case will be processed under the Juvenile Justice Act and referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Aryan has already denied his involvement in the porn racket and said that he had a relationship with the victim woman who wanted to marry him.

On Wednesday, police action in the matter was intensified after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the incident and wrote to the West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, demanding immediate arrests under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The NCW also instructed the state police to ensure that the victim receives free medical treatment and psychological counselling.

Additionally, the Commission has directed the DGP to submit a detailed action-taken report within three days.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, has alleged that Shweta Khan has close links with several senior leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.



