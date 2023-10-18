Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC orders special posting of CBI officer from Delhi

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed inclusion of a special CBI officer, who is currently posted at New Delhi, in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the central agency probing the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

The officer whose name was proposed by a single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is Snehangshu Biswas - a veteran investigating officer attached to CBI since long and currently posted at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi.

"He is a veteran investigator and hence his experience in the matter can be utilised to bring pace in the school job case in West Bengal," Justice Gangopadhyay observed on Wednesday.

He directed the CBI authorities to instruct Biswas to arrive at Kolkata by October 20 and be a part of the investigation team in the matter.

Justice Gangopadhyay also said till the completion of the investigation, Biswas should not be transferred out of the agency's Kolkata office.

The Justice also directed the CBI to submit a report on the progress of investigation in the matter after the Durga Puja holidays.

He said that the central agency officials should submit the details on this count in a sealed envelope.

The next date of hearing in the matter has been scheduled on November 29 by when the central agency sleuths will have to submit the report before the court.