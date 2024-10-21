Live
Just In
Berhampur Circle Jail launches skill training programme
Berhampur: To promote self-reliance among inmates, Berhampur Circle Jail launched a skill upgradation training programme to help them lead a productive life after their release, officials said on Sunday.
Expert trainers from the Textile department will provide a six-month training to the inmates, divided into three batches. Each batch will consist of 20 male prisoners participating in a two-month course, according to D N Barik, Senior Superintendent of Berhampur Circle Jail. Upon completion of the course, inmates will sit for an examination to earn a trained weaver certificate, he added.
Barik said several inmates who have weaving skills are currently producing items such as bedsheets and towels in the jail workshop. After completing the course on weaving with a dobby loom, they will be able to create garments featuring the latest designs, which are in high demand among customers, he added.
The primary goal of the skill development training is to help inmates become self-reliant and lead productive lives after their release. Additionally, trained inmates will have the opportunity to secure loans to start their own weaving units, with the government offering substantial subsidies, Barik explained.
During their time in jail, inmates will not only produce modern clothing designs but also earn income from sales. “We will deposit the proceeds from their products into their bank accounts,” he said.The JailSuperintendent highlighted that the products made by inmates are highly sought after. On average, inmates earn approximately Rs 3 lakh annually from selling their cotton-made clothes.