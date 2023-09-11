Berhampur NCC cadets clean Gopalpur beach

Live
Berhampur: Cadets of Berhampur NCC Group Headquarters on Saturday cleaned the Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district under Puneet Sagar Abhiyan on the...
Berhampur: Cadets of Berhampur NCC Group Headquarters on Saturday cleaned the Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district under Puneet Sagar Abhiyan on the occasion of the two-day G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi.
“Several welfare programmes are going on across the country during the G20 summit. We cleaned the Gopalpur beach under Puneet Sagar campaign,” said an NCC officer.
Around 200 NCC cadets of Army and Naval wings participated in the drive and collected more than 20 kg garbage. The cadets also held a rally and staged street-corner dramas in the town to raise awareness about clean beaches among people.
The campaign was organised by the 1 (Odisha) Naval Unit NCC here and participated by NCC cadets of different colleges and schools in and around Berhampur. Several local people, fishermen and visitors also took part in the campaign.
Commander D J Singh, the commanding officer, was present on the occasion.