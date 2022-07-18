Berhampur to ban single use plastic

Berhampur: As the Union government has already banned 19 identified single-use plastics from July 1, throughout the country considering their adverse impact on the environment, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) of late has tightened its belt to implement it. Berhampur generates 140 tonnes of garbage daily and of it 12 tonnes are plastic and 1.5 tonnes is polythene, sources said. J Sonal, commissioner BeMC, stressed the need to implement the ban in phases. The BeMC staff would be thoroughly sensitised about the adverse impact of single use plastic and how to implement it in the first phase.

The public would be sensitised and cautioned not to sell and buy single use plastic in the second phase and imposition of fines from those who violate it in the third phase. The fines would be decided in the council meeting after a formal discussion with corporators, she said.

Producers, stockists, retailers, shopkeepers, e-commerce companies, street vendors, commercial establishments, including malls, market places, shopping centres, cinema halls, tourist places, schools, colleges, offices, hospitals and other places and general public have called for stopping production, storage, supply, sale, transport, distribute or use of identified single use plastic.

Anybody found violating the rules will be liable for penal action in accordance with the provisions of rules, the commissioner said.

She said, as per Rule 4 (2) of PWM Rules 2016 (as amended) the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single use plastic (SUP), including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration shall be prohibited.

Such single use plastic include ear buds with plastic stick, plastic stick for balloon, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron.

As per Rule 4 (1) (C) of PWM Rule 2016 (as amended) carry bags made of virgin or recycled plastic shall not be less than 75 micron in thickness with effect from September 30, 2021 and 120 microns in thickness with effect from December 31, 2022.

The BeMC has consulted the Regional Pollution Control Board (RPCB), Berhampur, for the successful implementation of the ban order. The BeMC and RPCB would conduct joint raids against use of single-use plastic products in Berhampur. The BeMC has banned single use plastic products in Berhampur from October 2, 2019, but the implementation was distorted after the Covid pandemic.