Berhampur: Woman gets life term for killing son

Berhampur:A court in Ganjam district sentenced a 38-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her minor son by pushing him into a pond in 2023.

Ganjam district and sessions judge Rupashree Choudhury awarded life imprisonment to the woman, identified as S Gangsamma, a resident of Bijipur, after recording the statements of 15 witnesses and verifying the relative records, said public prosecutor Trilochan Parida.

Due to a family dispute, the convict had pushed her eight-year-old son S Rohit Kumar into the pond on October 27, 2023, while he was returning from tuition. Local people pulled him out from the pond and took him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the public prosecutor said.V The police had arrested the woman after a murder case was registered in the Berhampur town police station, based on the report of her husband S Pappa Rao. The woman had been in jail since her arrest, sources said.