Bhagwant Mann invites Arvind Kejriwal for his oath taking ceremony on 16th March

New Delhi: The results are out and Punjab gets its new CM as Bhagwant Mann from the AAP. The victory is huge as AAP has knocked every other party and emerged as the single handed winner. Bhagwant Mann has cordially invited the national convenor of AAP,Arvind kejriwal for his oath taking ceremony scheduled on 16th March. The moment was indeed emotional for the entire AAP leaders when both Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia embraced Bhagwant Mann with open arms and lauded him for the praiseworthy victory in Punjab when he arrived in Delhi. Senior AAP Leader and Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain was also present on the occasion besides AAP's Punjab Co-incharge Raghav Chadha.Bhagwant Mann also met Kejriwal's parents in Delhi and sought blessings for his incoming cabinet from them. It is noteworthy that, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will hold a mega-road show in Punjab to thank the public for delivering such a miraculous mandate in the elections.

This was the first meeting between Kejriwal and Sardar Mann after AAP's clean sweep in Punjab. It was decided that a road show would be organised in Amritsar on 13th March to thank the public for the immense love and faith they have shown in AAP. Both the leaders would be present in the planned mega-roadshow and will wholeheartedly express their gratitude to the public.

After meeting with Punjab's CM-elect Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his happiness on Twitter and wrote, "My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will soon take oath as Punjab's CM. He came home to invite me for the ceremony today. I have full faith in him. I am confident he will live up to the expectations of the public."

मेरा छोटा भाई भगवंत मान पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेगा। आज वे शपथ ग्रहण का न्यौता देने मेरे घर आए। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि भगवंत एक मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर पंजाब के लोगों की हर उम्मीद को पूरा करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/u2JoH1ZKtH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 11, 2022

At the same time, Senior Aam Aadmi Party Leader and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Met Punjab's beloved son and the new Chief Minister elect Bhagwant Mann at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. I congratulate him on AAP's thumping victory and wish him all the best for the big change he will administer in Punjab in the next five years by fulfilling the aspirations of the public."



