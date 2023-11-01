Bhagwat in Guj for annual RSS meet; Ram temple on agenda

Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday arrived at Bhuj in Gujarat ahead of the organisation's annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, scheduled to take place from November 5-7.

Bhagwat is likely to stay in Bhuj till November 8 to preside over the meeting.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on a range of topics, including the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the organisation of various programmes across the country, sources in the know of things said.

The conference is likely to witness the participation of over 400 RSS office-bearers and members nationwide.

One of the key objectives of this meeting is to evaluate the Sangh's organisational activities and address issues raised during the All Bharat coordination meeting held in Pune this September.

Further discussions will revolve around the points highlighted in Bhagwat's recent speech on the occasion of Vijay Dashami in Nagpur.

The meeting will also discuss the nationwide programmes linked to the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Bhagwat will be joined by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all members of the executive council, and various Sangh office-bearers.