Bhai Welfare Society, an NGO, hosts Party to Celebrate Divorce of 18 Men

Bhopal-based NGO has organized a ceremony for around 18 men, who have recently awarded marriage dissolution from courts after long-drawn divorce battles.



The organisers have said, it would motivate people, that their life has not been ended after divorce and that they can "continue the rest of their life in a better way.

The women's commission for its reaction to this, the panel members have stated that, they would discuss the issue before making any statement.

The event has been organized by the Bhai Welfare society, an NGO, which runs a helpline for men, who have been facing issues with divorce cases. Organisers argue that after fighting on numerous fronts, economic, social, family and mental, when someone gets this "freedom" then it must be celebrated.

"Our organization fights the cases of such people. In the last two and half years, 18 men have got freed from a marriage that had made their life difficult. We strengthen them mentally through the helpline. There is a court battle. The in the most cases, they require to pay a large for settlement. So, these people have gone through a lot of stress. There is need for such an event, so that they can move forward with new enthusiasm in their new life, stated organising committee member, Zaki Ahmed. He added, it has been noticed numerous people faced varied challenges after being divorced. Such as ceremony would boost their confidence to start afresh.

Among the participating men is one has been married for a day and another one, was married for 30 years. It took about a year for the man who was married for a day to get divorce from the court, stated the organiser, adding that they had meant it to be small, private function but the invitation card went viral.

"We have made it clear that, the names of former spouses would not be disclosed. We wish to conduct a low-key event but we are presently holding a grand function after the information has gone viral and found support, stated Ahmed.