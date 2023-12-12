  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bhajanlal Sharma to be the New Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Bhajanlal Sharma to be the New Chief Minister of Rajasthan
x
Highlights

Following hectic parleys, the BJP high command on Tuesday picked Sanganer MLA Bhajanlal Sharma 54 as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Jaipur: Following hectic parleys, the BJP high command on Tuesday picked Sanganer MLA Bhajanlal Sharma 54 as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

In all there were about eight contenders for the post including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to her at length and convinced her before she withdrew from the race for the post of chief ministers post.

Later the legislature party of BJP met at Jaipur and elected Sharma as the BJLP leader. Sharma had registered a thumping victory in the Assembly elections. He won the recently concluded elections from the Sanganer assembly seat, defeating Congress's Pushpendra Bhardwaj with over 48,081 votes. The BJP high command had sent a team of three observers which included Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.

Gajendra Shekhawat, Mahant Balaknath, Diya Kumari, Anita Bhadel, Manju Baghmar and Arjun Ram Meghwal, were among the top contenders the top post.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X