Bharat Bandh July 9, 2025: Nationwide Strike Disrupts Banking, Transport, Postal Services

Highlights

Bharat Bandh today, July 9, 2025, called by 10 central trade unions, disrupts banking, postal, and transport services across India. Schools, hospitals, and emergency services remain open. Learn which sectors are affected and why the strike was called.

A consortium of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates, representing over 25 crore workers, have called for a nationwide general strike to protest against the Central Government's

  • Anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies
  • Delays in holding labour conferences
  • Implementation of new labour codes

Why the Protest

  • Unions submitted a 17-point charter of demands last year to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
  • They oppose the consolidation of 44 labour laws into 4 labour codes, claiming it weakens worker protections
  • The government argues these reforms are for workers' benefit, but unions and Left parties disagree

What’s Affected

Disrupted Services

  • Banking and insurance
  • Postal services
  • State transport
  • Government departments and PSUs
  • Coal mining and factory operations
  • Train services, especially in West Bengal and Bihar

Partially Affected

  • Public transport Some buses are running, but there are disruptions, especially in places like West Bengal and Odisha
  • Traffic Blockades reported, especially in Kolkata, Jehanabad, and Bhubaneswar

Unaffected

  • Emergency services Hospitals, police, fire departments – all functional
  • Educational institutions Schools and colleges are open
  • Private sector Offices are largely operational
  • Metro and cab services Expected to run normally

Key Events Across States

  • West Bengal Train tracks blocked, bus drivers wearing helmets for safety
  • Odisha Highways blocked by protestors
  • Kerala Shops closed in Kottayam KSRTC buses running as usual
  • Bihar Train tracks blocked by student unions
  • Kolkata Fires reported during protests Heavy police deployment in place
