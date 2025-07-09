Live
- Govt banks closed across Rajasthan today, 11,000 employees join nationwide strike
- Committed to ensure that service quality keeps pace with consumer expectations: TRAI
- Wordle July 9 Answer Revealed: NOVEL Explained Clearly
- Illegal Sand Mining in Koilkonda Raises Serious Concerns Over Official oversight
- 32-Km long 'Giri Pradakshina' commences in Vizag
- Over 100 students fall ill after food poisoning in Gujarat's MS University hostel
- Microsoft Teams Rolls Out Threaded Conversations and Multi-Emoji Reactions in Public Preview
- Healing Mouth Ulcers Naturally: Simple Remedies for Lasting Relief
- Bengaluru Metro Tickets Now Bookable on 9 Popular Apps via ONDC Integration
- Low intake of ultra-processed foods regularly may raise diabetes, cancer risk
Bharat Bandh July 9, 2025: Nationwide Strike Disrupts Banking, Transport, Postal Services
Highlights
Bharat Bandh today, July 9, 2025, called by 10 central trade unions, disrupts banking, postal, and transport services across India. Schools, hospitals, and emergency services remain open. Learn which sectors are affected and why the strike was called.
A consortium of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates, representing over 25 crore workers, have called for a nationwide general strike to protest against the Central Government's
- Anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies
- Delays in holding labour conferences
- Implementation of new labour codes
Why the Protest
- Unions submitted a 17-point charter of demands last year to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- They oppose the consolidation of 44 labour laws into 4 labour codes, claiming it weakens worker protections
- The government argues these reforms are for workers' benefit, but unions and Left parties disagree
What’s Affected
Disrupted Services
- Banking and insurance
- Postal services
- State transport
- Government departments and PSUs
- Coal mining and factory operations
- Train services, especially in West Bengal and Bihar
Partially Affected
- Public transport Some buses are running, but there are disruptions, especially in places like West Bengal and Odisha
- Traffic Blockades reported, especially in Kolkata, Jehanabad, and Bhubaneswar
Unaffected
- Emergency services Hospitals, police, fire departments – all functional
- Educational institutions Schools and colleges are open
- Private sector Offices are largely operational
- Metro and cab services Expected to run normally
Key Events Across States
- West Bengal Train tracks blocked, bus drivers wearing helmets for safety
- Odisha Highways blocked by protestors
- Kerala Shops closed in Kottayam KSRTC buses running as usual
- Bihar Train tracks blocked by student unions
- Kolkata Fires reported during protests Heavy police deployment in place
Next Story