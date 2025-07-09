Bharat Bandh July 9, 2025: Nationwide Strike Disrupts Banking, Transport, Postal Services

A consortium of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates, representing over 25 crore workers, have called for a nationwide general strike to protest against the Central Government's

Anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies

Delays in holding labour conferences

Implementation of new labour codes

Why the Protest

Unions submitted a 17-point charter of demands last year to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

They oppose the consolidation of 44 labour laws into 4 labour codes, claiming it weakens worker protections

The government argues these reforms are for workers' benefit, but unions and Left parties disagree

What’s Affected

Disrupted Services

Banking and insurance

Postal services

State transport

Government departments and PSUs

Coal mining and factory operations

Train services, especially in West Bengal and Bihar

Partially Affected

Public transport Some buses are running, but there are disruptions, especially in places like West Bengal and Odisha

Traffic Blockades reported, especially in Kolkata, Jehanabad, and Bhubaneswar

Unaffected

Emergency services Hospitals, police, fire departments – all functional

Educational institutions Schools and colleges are open

Private sector Offices are largely operational

Metro and cab services Expected to run normally

Key Events Across States