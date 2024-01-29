Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress Rally In Bihar Amid Political Shifts

Following Nitish Kumar's re-entry into the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Rahul Gandhi is set to lead Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' into Bihar on Monday. This marks Rahul Gandhi's inaugural visit to the state since the 2020 assembly poll campaign. The journey in Bihar commences from Kishanganj, known as a Congress stronghold with a substantial Muslim population.

In Kishanganj, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting, followed by a significant rally in the neighboring district of Purnea on Tuesday. Another rally is planned in Katihar a day later.

Nitish Kumar, a key figure in forming the INDIA bloc, was anticipated to share the stage with Rahul Gandhi during the yatra in the state. RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is likely to participate in the rally, either in Purnea or Katihar on January 31, subject to his availability amid the Enforcement Directorate summons. CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has also been invited to the Purnea rally.

The yatra is scheduled to cover four districts in three days in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi will depart for West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district and return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand.

Ending the prolonged uncertainty in Bihar, Nitish Kumar severed ties with the Mahagadbandhan, comprising the RJD and Congress, as he resigned as the Chief Minister on Saturday. Hours after the resignation, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister for a record ninth time, with the support of the BJP and other NDA constituent parties.

Congress leaders condemned Nitish Kumar's decision to join the NDA, accusing him of "betrayal." They maintain that this move would not affect the INDIA bloc. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called it a "complete betrayal," emphasizing that Nitish Kumar had not given any hint of breaking ties with the INDIA bloc during previous meetings. He expressed regret over Nitish Kumar leaving their alliance at the last moment and predicted that the people of Bihar would respond to this betrayal.

The INDIA bloc was formed by several Opposition parties to challenge the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.