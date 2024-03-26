Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Origins, Controversy, And Political Backlash Explained

The slogan "Bharat Mata ki Jai" holds deep patriotic significance in India, often chanted after the national anthem and embraced at various events, from victory rallies to honoring fallen heroes. However, a recent remark by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding its origins has sparked controversy, leading to a political uproar.



During a rally in Kerala's Malappuram, Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the origins of the iconic slogan, alleging it was coined by Azimullah Khan, a 19th-century patriot associated with the Indian freedom struggle. Vijayan's remarks, aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), triggered a heated debate about the historical roots of the slogan and its communal connotations.



While Azimullah Khan's role in India's First War of Independence (Revolt of 1857) is acknowledged, attributing the slogan directly to him remains contentious. Some historical accounts suggest the phrase first appeared in Kiran Chandra Bandopadhyay's play in 1873, while others credit Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay for popularizing it through literature.



The BJP swiftly responded to Vijayan's remarks, criticizing him for attempting to communalize a nationalistic slogan. BJP leaders emphasized the slogan's inclusivity, asserting it transcends religious divides and symbolizes collective patriotism. They condemned Vijayan's statement as divisive and misleading, accusing him of politicizing a unifying expression of national pride.



The controversy underscores broader tensions surrounding nationalism and identity politics in India, particularly in the context of elections. While the origins of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" remain a subject of debate, its enduring resonance reflects its significance as a rallying cry for unity and patriotism across the nation.

