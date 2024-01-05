Live
- More than 6 in 10 Indians worried about data being shared with 3rd parties
- From Cinnamon to Ginger: 5 Spices to Boost Your Metabolism
- Congress women's wing conducts door-to-door to study on problems faced in division 22
- Cong govt oppressing Kar Sevaks in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
Just In
Bharat Parv 2024 Dates, Significance: All You Need Know
Bhart Parv event will be organized by the Government of India at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, Delhi from 23rd to 31st January 2024.
Bharat Parv 2024 Dates
Bhart Parv event will be organized by the Government of India at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, Delhi from 23rd to 31st January 2024.
BharatParv is a celebration in India that happens in 2024. It's like a big party where people from different parts of the country come together to share and enjoy the rich cultural diversity of India.
During Bharat Parv, you can see a lot of exciting things:
Cultural Shows: There are performances showcasing dances, music, and traditional arts from various states. It's a chance to experience the vibrant culture of India.
Delicious Food: You get to taste different types of food from all over India. It's a food lover's paradise with a variety of flavors and cuisines to explore.
Handicrafts and Artwork: Artists and craftsmen display their beautiful creations. You can buy traditional handmade items as souvenirs.
Interactive Exhibits: There are informative exhibits that teach you about India's history, traditions, and achievements. It's a fun and educational experience for everyone.
Games and Activities: Bharat Parv often includes games and activities for people of all ages. It's a great way to have fun with family and friends.
Patriotic Spirit: The event also celebrates the spirit of unity and patriotism. People come together to celebrate being part of one big and diverse nation, India.
Overall, Bharat Parv is a joyful occasion where people celebrate the colors, tastes, and talents that make India unique. It's a time to enjoy, learn, and take pride in the incredible diversity of our country.