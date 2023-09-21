Bharatanatyam exponent Saroja Vaidyanathan dies from cancer at 86

New Delhi: Bharatanatyam dancer Saroja Vaidyanathan died at her residence here in the early hours of Thursday, just two days after she turned 86. "She was battling cancer for some time now and passed away at around 4 am today morning," her daughter-in-law and dancer Rama Vaidyanathan told PTI.

The classical dancer was conferred the Padma Shri in 2002 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013. Vaidyanathan was known for her extensive contribution to Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music in the form of 10 full-length ballets and nearly 2,000 choreographies. Rama remembered her mother-in-law and guru for leaving a 50-year-old legacy behind in the form of Ganesa Natyalaya, a classical dance school in the national capital. "It is now our duty to take her legacy forward. I remember her for the love and affection she gave all of us. Where I am today is solely because of her," Rama said. The last rites will be performed at the Lodhi Crematorium on Friday at 2 pm.

Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy took to X to pay condolences on Vaidyanathan's demise. "Saddened by the news of the passing away of Smt Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan - revered 'Bharatanatyam' Guru & Padma Bhushan Awardee and a prolific choreographer. Her contributions to the field of art & culture are laudable. My condolences to the family of Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan," Reddy posted. Bharatanatyam dancer and Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh also remembered Vaidyanathan for her "immense contribution to the dance world".

"Legendary Bharatnatyam exponent Guru Dr. Saroja Vaidyanathan passed away this morning leaving behind a rich legacy. My condolences to the family. Her contribution to the dance world has been immense, her loss will be deeply felt amongst the dance fraternity (sic)" Mansingh wrote on the microblogging site. The Ministry of Culture also posted that Vaidyanathan's legacy will "forever inspire generations to come". "A profound loss to the world of dance and art. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends of Padma Bhushan awardee Guru Dr. Saroja Vaidyanathan, a Bharatanatyam exponent and choreographer.

She gained accolades for internationally presenting several dance-dramas based on mythology and social themes including the poems of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Her legacy will forever inspire generations to come," the ministry said. Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Art (IGNCA), remembered the Bharatanatyam guru for contribution in the field of arts and culture. "It is really a great loss for all of us. We all will remember you Saroja ji for your contribution in the field of arts and culture. Your deep understanding of dance , modesty and eagerness to guide the younger generation are motivational for us. May your soul rest in peace," he wrote on X.