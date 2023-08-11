BJP Leader Anuj Chaudhary Shot outside his house

A 30-year-old leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Anuj Chaudhary , hailing from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was fatally shot outside his residence on Thursday evening. Chaudhary fell victim to an attack by unidentified assailants riding motorcycles while he was taking a stroll near his apartment. Despite swift transportation to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment, as confirmed by the police.

Moradabad's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hemraj Meena, informed that a complaint has been lodged by the victim's family members, leading to the registration of a case against two individuals named Amit Chaudhary and Aniket.

Although Anuj Chaudhary had contested in the block chief elections for Sambhal's Asmoli block, his attempts proved unsuccessful. Chaudhary's family has laid blame on political opponents for his tragic demise.

The police have initiated proceedings against four individuals and are actively pursuing the whereabouts of the suspects. The Moradabad Police issued a statement revealing that the conflict appears to stem from personal rivalry between the two parties. A case against four individuals has been filed. Five teams have been assembled to apprehend the accused. Stringent legal measures will be taken promptly once the sought-after individuals are arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, as authorities delve further into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, earlier, in a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, an advocate was fatally shot by unidentified assailants. The occurrence transpired at Nekrahi village under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Dehat police station area on a Sunday evening. The advocate, Azad, was present at a tea stall with his brother, Munavvar, around 7pm when a group of unidentified individuals arrived in an SUV and commenced firing at them.