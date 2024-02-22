‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Indian judiciary Fali Nariman no more

New Delhi: Fali S Nariman, a doyen of Indian judiciary, who was part of several landmark legal proceedings that helped shape modern India, including the Kesavanand Bharati case in which the Supreme Court laid down the basic structure doctrine, died on Wednesday. He was 95.

Nariman is survived by his son and former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman, daughter Anaheeta and daughter-in-law Sanaya. His wife Bapsi Nariman had died in 2020. He was suffering from various ailments including heart disease.

"We regret to inform you of the sad passing away of our dear father Fali S Nariman, aged 95, early this Wednesday morning 21st February, 2024."

“Burial will be held at 10 am at Parsi Aramgah, Near Khan Market, New Delhi on Thursday. Uthamna (prayer meeting) will be at 4.00 pm at the Parsi Anjuman (Dharamsala) at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Opp Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium New Delhi on Thursday,” a joint statement issued by his son, daughter and daughter-in-law said.



He was born into a well-to-do Parsi family on January 10, 1929, in Rangoon, now Yangon, in Myanmar. His family fled to India during the Japanese invasion when he was only 12.

Nariman enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated a senior advocate in 1961. He practised law for more than 70 years, initially at the Bombay High Court, and since 1972, in the Supreme Court.