Bhopal terror case: Police probe reveals shocking facts, Bomb attacks planned

The ATS police recovered vital information from the accused in custody and found that the Gym trainer Yasir Ugra was found to have trained the youth of Hyderabad-Bhopal.
Many key points are coming to light in the case of Bhopal terrorists. The truth is emerging in the Bhopal-Hyderabad fierce angle.
It was found that HUT had given training to the youth on the outskirts of Bhopal. The ATS found that Fidayi in the language of the HUT code means suicide attack.
The police found that youths were trained in terrorist activities in Raison forests near Bhojpura and seized many videos and more than 50 audio in code language decoded code language on the plan to explosion of Shanti Island in Bhopal.
The ATS also found that they planned Bomb blasts at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, Motilal Nehru Stadium, and Berasia Dam in Bhopal. The ATS team found that funds for terrorist activities were received from foreign countries through Hawala.