Live
- Gauff hopes WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia can 'open doors' for women's progress
- New species of superbug behind spike in severe human infections
- India plays key role in finalising G20 consensus on disaster risk reduction
- Chittoor dist celebrates Diwali with launch of Deepam-2 scheme
- U'khand Char Dham shrines to close for winter, marking end of 2024 pilgrimage
- Deepam-2 scheme aims at providing essential support to the needy: Collector
- Sardar Patel’s 149th birth anniversary celebrated
- Bhumana to take charge as district YSRCP chief tomorrow
- Free gas cylinders create festive atmosphere in Nellore
- ‘Super Six’ will be implemented in phased manner: Minister Narayana
Just In
Bhubaneswar: 25 shops gutted in fire
Bhubaneswar: Around 25 garment shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market in Bhubaneswar during Diwali celebrations on Thursdat, police...
Bhubaneswar: Around 25 garment shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market in Bhubaneswar during Diwali celebrations on Thursdat, police said.No one was injured in the incident but garments were damaged due to the fire, a senior officer said.“Around 25 garment shops were severely damaged in the fire that engulfed the underground market at Unit-I Market Building area late on Diwali night,” he said.
Five fire tenders were pressed into service and it took five hours to douse the blaze, the officer said.A preliminary report revealed that the fire broke out in a saree store and spread to adjacent shops, he said.
It was difficult for fire brigade personnel to control the blaze as both sides of the underground market remained closed, an official added.