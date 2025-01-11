Live
Just In
Bhubaneswar: 5 held for brutal murder
Bhubaneswar: The police on Thursday arrested five persons, including two women, in connection with the murder of a middle-aged man in Bhubaneswar. The man was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants on Wednesday in the State capital in broad daylight.
The deceased, identified as Sahadev Nayak, was a trade union leader and engaged as a supervisor of sanitation workers. Speaking to mediapersons here, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra said the incident took place around 8 am near Rasulgarh.
The police had started an investigation into the murder on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, Sunita. The DCP said all five accused have been arrested. “We have seized two motorcycles, two swords used in the crime and bloodstained clothes among other items,” he said.