Bhubaneswar: Elephant tramples elderly couple to death

Bhubaneswar: An elderly couple was trampled to death by an elephant at Kadomali village under Lakhbahali panchayat in Kalahandi district. The deceased were identified as Mugana Majhi (70) and his wife Gada Majhi (65).

The elephant intruded into their house and attacked the couple late on Saturday when the family members were asleep. Some of the family members managed to escape, but the couple was left behind. The elephant damaged the house and mauled the couple to death. The Forest department officials visited at the spot after getting information. The family demanded adequate compensation for the loss of lives and properties.

Odisha’s forests are overcrowded with elephants, which is a major reason for rising human-animal conflict, a senior forest officer had said.

“There is a scarcity of food, habitation, water and other essential needs for around 400 elephants in the forests. As a result, they move to habitations to meet these needs, which is why human-elephant conflict is also increasing in Odisha,” he said.

“Besides, the calves and young elephants have become vulnerable to various diseases due to a lack of proper food and water.” Out of the total elephant deaths in Odisha, “almost 60 per cent were calves and young elephants, which died from diseases.” The elephants are primarily located in forests spread across western and central Odisha.

While replying to a question in Odisha Assembly on November 26 last year, Forest Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ramsingh Khuntia said 668 persons were killed due to attacks by elephants during the last three years in Odisha.

The minister further had said elephants killed 139 domestic animals and damaged 10,259 houses during the last three years. The elephants also caused damage to crops on 73,620 acres across the State during the same period.