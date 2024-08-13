Bhubaneswar: Rape convict Bitti dies of cancer

Bhubaneswar: Bitti Hotra Mohanti, who was convicted for raping a German woman, died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, hospital sources said on Monday.Bitti Hotra was about 40 years old and son of former Director General of Police (Prisons) B B Mohanti. He was suffering from stomach cancer and died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS- Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Bitti was convicted by the Fast Track Trial Court Alwar within 15 days of his arrest on April 12, 2006. The Rajasthan High Court upheld his conviction on October 4 the same year.

When serving his seven-year jail sentence, given by the lower court, he was given parole for 15 days for his mother’s illness on November 20, 2006. He had to go back to jail on December 4, 2006, but he escaped.

Bitti’s father had stood surety for his son’s return to prison in 15 days. He was suspended for allegedly helping his son jump parole but was reinstated by Odisha government on May 13, 2009. He retired from service as Director General, Fire Services and Commandant General, Home Guards, on April 30, 2010.

However, in March 2013, Bitti was arrested from Kerala where he was living by changing his identity. Bitti had also managed to get a job in a bank and was staying in Kerala under a fake identity as Raghav Ranjan. He was again arrested by Rajasthan police.

After jumping bail in 2006, Bitti had obtained an MBA degree and managed to get into the bank as probationary officer.

In 2023, the Supreme Court had granted conditional bail to Bitti. The apex court allowed his release on the condition of Rs 2.5 lakh surety. Besides, it had ordered him for monthly appearance at the Cantonment police station in Cuttack during the bail period and to surrender his passport.