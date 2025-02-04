Bhubaneswar: Temp soars in Feb

Bhubaneswar: Beginning with the month of February, temperature showed a rising trend with six places in Odisha recording 35 degrees Celsius or more on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here, Bolangir recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Bolangir was followed by Titlagarh with 36 degree Celsius, Paralakhemundi 35.8, Jharsuguda 35.6, Sambalpur 35.1 and Bhawanipatna 35 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximum temperature of 34.9 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. The situation is likely to prevail for the next four days. The IMD attributed the rise in temperature to clear sky conditions in interior regions and moisture availability in coastal parts.

Dense fog may occur at one or two places in Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts till Tuesday morning.