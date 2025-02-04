Live
- Delhi CM Atishi booked for violating MCC; her supporters for attacking police
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
Just In
Bhubaneswar: Temp soars in Feb
Bhubaneswar: Beginning with the month of February, temperature showed a rising trend with six places in Odisha recording 35 degrees Celsius or more on...
Bhubaneswar: Beginning with the month of February, temperature showed a rising trend with six places in Odisha recording 35 degrees Celsius or more on Sunday.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here, Bolangir recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Bolangir was followed by Titlagarh with 36 degree Celsius, Paralakhemundi 35.8, Jharsuguda 35.6, Sambalpur 35.1 and Bhawanipatna 35 degrees Celsius.
The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximum temperature of 34.9 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. The situation is likely to prevail for the next four days. The IMD attributed the rise in temperature to clear sky conditions in interior regions and moisture availability in coastal parts.
Dense fog may occur at one or two places in Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts till Tuesday morning.