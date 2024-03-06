BIG RELIEF: SC quashes ML case against DKS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a money laundering case dating back to 2018 against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.



A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan issued the order in response to an appeal by the Congress leader challenging a ruling from the Karnataka High Court in August 2019.

The case originally stemmed from a money laundering investigation initiated in 2018, following the seizure of around Rs 7 crore in cash during Income Tax raids in 2017 at Delhi premises linked to Shivakumar.

After days of intense interrogation, Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in September 2019. However, he secured bail from the Delhi High Court in October 2019, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Prior to his arrest, Shivakumar and others had petitioned the Karnataka High Court challenging ED’s summons. In August 2019, Justice Aravind Kumar, now elevated to the Supreme Court, dismissed these writ petitions.