Bigg Boss 18: Intense Elimination Drama - Who's Facing the Axe This Week?

The path to the finale of Bigg Boss season 18 is becoming more thrilling each week. Exciting events unfold inside the house regularly.

In week 8, a significant task took place where two contestants had to choose who would be nominated and who would remain safe.

Seven contestants faced the risk of elimination: Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Singh, Shrutika Arjun Raj, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Tajinder Bagga, and Sara Afreen Khan.

Voting Trends (Week 8) As per biggbossvoting.in, Shrutika Arjun is in the lead with 26.47% of the votes. Karanveer Mehra follows closely with 23.13%, and Vivian Dsena has 22.33%. Shrutika is likely to be safe this week.

Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga is at the lowest with only 2.89% of the votes, making him the most probable candidate for elimination.

Avinash Mishra has received 11.25% of the votes. Sara Afreen Khan and Kashish Kapoor hold 7.40% and 6.53% of the votes, respectively, and are expected to remain in the competition for now.

Who Might Get Eliminated? After the voting, Sara Afreen Khan, Tajinder Bagga, and Kashish Kapoor appear to be in trouble. One of them is likely to be eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor has had a tough time recently.

There are also rumors of a double elimination this week, which could significantly change the dynamics in the house. If this occurs, two contestants may be sent home, affecting the competition.

Currently, Tajinder Bagga has the least chance of staying in the game.